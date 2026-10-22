Doosra Review | Cricketing nostalgia takes over

Abhinay Deo’s filmography reflects a variety, with the filmmaker moving across genres rather than settling into a familiar mould. Doosra adds another interesting experiment to that mix, using a docu-feature format to weave India’s historic 2002 NatWest final victory under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy into the story of Tara (Plabita Borthakur), a young girl struggling against societal restrictions. It is an intriguing idea on paper, one that promises to draw a parallel between a cricket team that refused to play second fiddle and a girl determined to challenge the rules imposed on her.

The problem, however, lies in how the two narratives eventually play out.

Tara’s story is touching and has its share of emotional moments. Her struggles are relatable, and the filmmakers’ intentions are certainly in the right place. Yet, the narrative seems to work better as an intimate experience within the confines of a theatre than as a story that leaves a lasting emotional impact. The larger, more compelling narrative is the cricketing history that surrounds it, with the nostalgia of that unforgettable NatWest final inevitably taking centre stage.

In fact, the balance between the two narratives is where Doosra loses some of its intended impact. Tara’s life is meant to draw a parallel with Ganguly’s defiant brand of leadership, with the Indian captain’s famous shirt-waving celebration becoming a metaphor for challenging established conventions. But as the film unfolds, it is the cricketing history that begins to dominate, while Tara’s plight becomes a metaphorical expression attached to a far more powerful and familiar story. The intended equation seems to have been the reverse, Tara’s journey should have led the narrative, with the NatWest victory serving as a tool to bring her struggle into sharper focus.

There is no denying the effectiveness of the parallel. We do get drawn into the way the two stories unfold alongside each other, and there are moments when we genuinely feel for Tara. But the cricketing nostalgia has a stronger pull. The match footage, the memories of that remarkable chase and, above all, the sight of Ganguly celebrating at Lord’s carry an emotional charge that the fictional narrative struggles to match. Even at the preview screening, it was the match-winning moment that elicited whistles, claps and a palpable sense of satisfaction from the audience. It was a reminder that the historical event has retained its ability to move viewers, even more than two decades later.

And therein lies the film’s central irony. The cricketing victory is supposed to reinforce Tara’s journey, but it is Tara’s story that ends up reinforcing the impact of the victory. We leave with the satisfaction of revisiting one of Indian cricket’s defining moments, while her personal struggle feels less completely resolved.

The film concludes on a promising note, leaving the audience to draw its own conclusions about Tara and what her defiance might mean. There is merit in allowing viewers that interpretative space. However, the open-ended treatment also makes her journey feel somewhat by-the-way, particularly when the cricketing narrative receives the more emotionally satisfying payoff. The filmmaker’s intention to establish a connection between two disruptive forces, Ganguly on the cricket field and Tara in her own world, is clear enough. What remains less convincing is whether the film gives Tara sufficient narrative weight to make that connection truly resonate.

Ultimately, Doosra is an interesting idea that does not quite find the right balance in its execution. The filmmakers have their hearts in the right place, and the decision to use a landmark sporting moment to explore a young woman’s struggle for freedom deserves appreciation. But the film needed more material, greater emotional depth and a stronger narrative investment in Tara to ensure that her story took the lead, rather than becoming an accompaniment to cricketing history.

The irony is that Doosra sets out to tell us about the power of refusing to play second fiddle, yet its own protagonist ends up doing precisely that. Tara’s story deserved to be the main event, with the NatWest victory serving as the metaphorical backdrop. Instead, it is Sourav Ganguly and that unforgettable Indian victory that walk away with the loudest applause.

Movie: Doosra

Directed by: Abhinay Deo

Featuring: Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Krishna Gokani, Twisha Joshi, Samidha Guru

Screenplay by: Agnello Dias, Matt Graham, Zak Shaikh

Story by: Rohan Sajdeh, Agnello Dias

Edited by: Ayelet Gil Efrat

Music by: Ram Sampath

Theatrical Release Date: 23 October 2026

Run Time: 1hr 18mins