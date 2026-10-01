Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final chapter of the Drishyam franchise, and (Director) Abhishek Pathak understands exactly what the audience expects from a film that has been built around the art of perception, deception and storytelling. Unlike its predecessors, this one does not follow the Malayalam Drishyam 3 and brings an original story to the Hindi franchise.

The film’s concluding line, “What you see is what you believe”, sums up its entire narrative approach. I have often maintained that a story is only as interesting as the way it is told. Storytelling is as much about what the narrator reveals as it is about what he chooses to keep to himself. Drishyam: The Conclusion takes that thought a step further because here the narrator is also deciding what he wants the outside world to believe. That narrator (so-to-say) is Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn).

The story begins a few months after the events of Drishyam 2. A new SP, Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat), enters the picture while Meera (Tabu) and Mahesh (Rajat Kapoor) Deshmukh continue to seek justice (or revenge) for their son. This time they bring in public prosecutor Indrajith Shetty (Prakash Raj), a formidable legal mind who is determined to reopen the case and challenge the version of events that Vijay and his family have carefully constructed. And so, begins another game of cat and mouse.

The difference this time is that the stakes feel more decisive for the Deshmukhs, while for the Salgaonkars it is another battle for survival. Vijay’s greatest strength has always been his ability to stay ahead of those trying to uncover the truth, but this time the film makes you wonder how far that advantage can really take him.

Saying anything more about the story would take away from the experience because the film is built around what you see, what you believe and what you are made to believe.

The first half has several entertaining dialogues and references that bring back memories of the earlier films. They also subtly pull the audience towards the Deshmukhs and make you feel that perhaps the Salgaonkars may finally be cornered. Yet the editing keeps working in the background. Even when you feel you know where the story is heading, you are still not sure how Vijay is going to get there. That uncertainty keeps the narrative moving.

Once again, a particular date becomes important in the legal battle, although this time it is not October 2. The reference works more as a reminder of the franchise’s past while the screenplay tries to build its own identity.

Ajay Devgn slips effortlessly back into the character of Vijay Salgaonkar. There is no unnecessary effort to make the character larger than he already is. Devgn plays him with the same calmness and restraint that have become central to Vijay’s personality. Much of what he is thinking remains unspoken, and that works in favour of the character because Vijay has always been someone who prefers to let others see only what he wants them to see.

The rest of the Salgaonkar family gets comparatively limited attention because this remains Vijay’s story. Their presence is important, but the screenplay keeps the focus firmly on the man at the centre of this elaborate game.

Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam The Conclusion _ Pic Courtesy IMDb

Jaideep Ahlawat makes for a welcome addition as Rajveer Singh Tomar. He brings authority to the role and tries to establish himself as a serious opponent for Vijay. There is a sense of command in his performance, although the narrative never allows him to completely take over because the story is deliberately being told from Vijay’s point of view.

Remember Murad Ali (Saurabh Shukla), who says in the beginning that what Vijay would do, only he knows, or perhaps the Almighty. That line captures the essence of the film because the real question is never simply what happened. It is what Vijay wants everyone to believe happened.

Prakash Raj, as Indrajith Shetty, has a limited role but makes a strong impression. He keeps the performance controlled and gives the courtroom and investigation portions the weight they need without overplaying the character. The supporting cast too provides able support and helps carry Vijay’s version of the story forward.

What makes Drishyam: The Conclusion work is that it does not depend on showing an actual crime to create the tension of a crime thriller. The crime has already happened. What drives the suspense now is evidence, perception, memory and the version of events that can survive scrutiny.

The film’s biggest strength is its narrative control. It keeps giving the audience enough information to remain invested while holding back enough to preserve the mystery. The second half takes its time with the proceedings and the eventual payoff, but that patience is part of the design. The film wants you to remain inside Vijay’s world, where every detail matters and nothing is necessarily what it first appears to be.

There is also a certain emotional distance in the film. The earlier chapters were more deeply rooted in the fear and vulnerability of the Salgaonkar family, while this one is more interested in the mechanics of the battle and the question of whether Vijay’s carefully constructed narrative can survive one final challenge. That shift may leave you wanting a little more emotional resonance, especially because this is supposed to be the conclusion to a journey that began in 2015.

Even so, Abhishek Pathak succeeds in keeping the audience engaged and protecting the central mystery. The familiar references add nostalgia without completely taking over the new story, and the performances ensure that the film remains grounded even when the narrative becomes increasingly intricate.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is a crime thriller in which very little of the actual crime needs to be shown. The real crime is perhaps the way the audience is made to question what it has seen and then accept it as the truth.

Seeing is believing. And in Vijay Salgaonkars world, what you believe may be exactly what he wanted you to believe.

Missing this one would be a crime.

Movie: Drishyam: The Conclusion

Directed by: Abhishek Pathak

Screenplay by: Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, Parveez Shaikh

Dialogues by: Aamil Keyan Khan

Story by: Abhishek Pathak

Featuring: Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav

Theatrical Release Date: 2 October 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 30mins