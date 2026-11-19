Kaali Kheti takes a rather unusual route into the horror genre. Instead of the conventional haunted house, dark mansion or mysterious forest, director Haris Imtiyaz Khan places an agricultural landscape at the centre of his story, turning the very land that sustains life into a source of fear.

The story revolves around Rohit (Sharad Kelkar), who lives in a secluded village and finds himself struggling with his farmland and the strange happenings surrounding it. He calls upon his father (Jackie Shroff), an experienced farmer with an extraordinary understanding of agriculture, to help him. As the father and son spend time together in the village, the father discovers that many of the villagers, particularly those belonging to his own generation, are no longer alive. He also finds himself confronted with the rather unconventional and ‘trending’ farming methods that his son has adopted. What initially appears to be a father offering his son practical farming advice gradually develops into something far more disturbing, as chilling secrets about the village, its farmland and its inhabitants begin to surface.

Jackie Shroff is terrific as the father. He brings a certain confidence, authority and almost brutal conviction to the character. His expressions, body language and dialogue delivery command attention, making his character particularly engaging. Sharad Kelkar is equally convincing as Rohit, a rather manipulative character whose intentions gradually become questionable. Neha Sargam, playing Rohit’s wife, brings her own shades of grey to the narrative and portrays them with considerable ease.

What makes Kaali Kheti interesting is the director’s approach to telling the story. Rather than depending on conventional horror elements, Haris Imtiyaz Khan uses agriculture and the surrounding environment as instruments of fear. The farmland is not merely a backdrop against which the supernatural unfolds; it almost assumes the position of a living character, carrying secrets and a disturbing history of its own. The contrast between the father’s traditional farming knowledge and Rohit’s modern, ‘trending’ ways also goes beyond a simple generational disagreement. It subtly brings into focus our relationship with the land, inherited wisdom and the consequences of how we choose to treat what sustains us.

There is also a larger metaphor at work here. The film, in many ways, holds up a mirror to society, reflecting some uncomfortable realities through a frightening and fantastical world. What initially appears to be an inexplicable rural horror gradually becomes a reflection of human nature, its contradictions and the consequences of its actions. The unsettling thought is that the horror may not be entirely alien to us; it could well be a reflection of something that already exists around us. This gives the narrative a psychological dimension beyond its supernatural premise.

The director employs a very metaphorical and symbolic language to convey his ideas. Much of the narrative is left for the audience to interpret rather than being explained through conventional storytelling. The use of darkness, the vast and solitary surroundings, environmental sounds and silences plays a critical role in building the atmosphere. They make the isolation of the village and its surroundings almost palpable. The cinematography and sound design complement this approach, creating an immersive experience in which even the environment seems to harbour something sinister.

For viewers who appreciate this kind of atmospheric storytelling, the film may also bring back memories of Tumbbad, particularly in the way it uses rural surroundings, buried secrets and unsettling imagery of human enveloped in darkness and chilling visuals to create horror. There is a certain similarity in the manner in which both films use their visual world to evoke dread, although Kaali Kheti approaches its central idea from a distinctly different perspective.

Technically, Kaali Kheti is a well-made film. Its visual treatment, measured use of darkness and soundscape demonstrate a clear understanding of how atmosphere can become an integral part of horror. There is a deliberate visual language at work, and those willing to look beyond the obvious may find several interesting layers to explore.

Kaali Kheti Trailer_Pic Courtesy Youtube

Having said that, the film’s biggest strength is also its limitation. Its heavy dependence on metaphors, symbolism and an unconventional narrative restricts its appeal to a very specific audience. Those who enjoy getting into the deeper, untold language of cinema may find it an interesting experience. Others, particularly those looking for a more straightforward horror story, may find the narrative rather difficult to connect with.

Movie: Kaali Kheti

Directed by: Haris Imtiyaz Khan

Featuring: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary

Theatrical Release Date: November 20, 2026

Run Time: 1hr 49mins