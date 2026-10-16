Nayyi Navelli Review | Mythological Mess

Balaji Mohan makes his Hindi-film debut with Nayyi Navelli, a supernatural comedy that takes Yami Gautam into refreshingly unfamiliar territory. As Mohini, the seemingly perfect new bride whose presence raises suspicions within her husband’s family, Yami makes the experiment work for a sizeable part of the first half.

Set in Meerut, the film begins with Mohini transforming a chaotic household into a happier, more harmonious home. But Bantu (Anurag Thakur), her suspicious brother-in-law, believes there is something sinister behind her perfection and launches his own investigation to expose her as a daayan.

The early portions are weirdly entertaining, with humour arising from Mohini’s eccentricity and Bantu’s growing paranoia. Yami embraces the role with visible confidence, shouldering much of the film while displaying an uninhibited physicality and dancing with effortless abandon. Anurag Thakur complements her with an energetic performance, his self-appointed investigation providing an effective comic counterpoint to her enigmatic presence.

The trouble begins when the film reaches beyond its original premise. What starts as an amusing domestic mystery expands into a fantastical narrative involving the fictional ‘Kaal Sheel’ stone and references to Ram, Ravana, Lakshmana and even Lord Krishna. The story eventually steers towards Dussehra, with the ten-headed Ravana becoming part of the climactic spectacle.

The ambition to blend family comedy, supernatural fantasy and mythology is understandable, particularly given the underlying theme of good triumphing over evil. However, as the mythology takes over, the screenplay begins chasing one fantastical idea after another instead of developing the wonderfully eccentric premise that initially made the film engaging. The expanded canvas adds spectacle but not necessarily narrative depth.

The eventual victory of good over evil and the expected happy resolution provide closure, but the journey feels increasingly cluttered. Nayyi Navelli has a promising central idea and a leading lady willing to have fun with it. Yami’s spirited performance and the first half’s comic energy hint at what the film might have achieved with a more disciplined screenplay.

Unfortunately, a mischievous supernatural comedy becomes burdened by its own mythological embellishments. There is a difference between expanding a story’s universe and losing sight of what made it entertaining in the first place. Nayyi Navelli ultimately falls on the wrong side of that divide.

Movie: Nayyi Navelli

Directed by: Balaji Mohan

Featuring: Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare, Anurag Tahkur, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubeay, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Prateek Pachauri, Sushmita Mukherjee

Screenplay by: Divy Nidhi Sharma

Story by: Himanshu Sharma

Music by: G. V. Prakash Kumar

Theatrical Release Date: 16 October 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 18mins