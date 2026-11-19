Yoodlee Films’ (Saregama) Party Animals is set in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve and revolves around two childhood friends, Mann Patel (Viraj Ghelani) and Armaan Khanna (Arjun Tanwar), whose lives have taken different directions. After years when the two reunite for a night of partying, what is meant to be a memorable New Year’s Eve soon turns into a series of chaotic and increasingly bizarre events.

From nightclubs and mansion parties to an open double-decker party bus, their night is filled with romantic complications, petty fights, police encounters and confrontations with wannabe gangsters. Their attempts to resolve one problem only land them in another, with even a (drunk) horse becoming part of the madness. Eventually, the chaos takes the two friends all the way to a jail cell. On paper, the film attempts to explore friendship, impulsive decisions, ambition, FOMO and the desire to remain relevant.

It does not come as a surprise that the makers chose to put up the following message before the media screening, ‘Everyone we know is already here, so we have no idea who TF is going to show up on Friday… But you guys can help us by putting up a story and giving us a video byte.’ Anyone who has watched the trailer would probably understand the sentiment behind this rather unusual request.

The film tries to accommodate too many ideas and situations within a single narrative. Unfortunately, it fails to make a convincing case for any of them. It is neither a proper slapstick comedy that makes you laugh out loud nor an emotional story about two childhood friends that manages to touch your heart. It also fails to say anything meaningful about the other subjects it briefly touches upon. There is plenty happening on screen, but very little that actually stays with you.

The only real reason to remain glued to your theatre seat is Viraj Ghelani. He practically carries the film on his shoulders and manages to keep things going with his natural comic timing and screen presence. His performance is easily the film’s biggest strength. Most of the other actors, meanwhile, appear to be enjoying the very fact that they are part of a feature film, rather than making a significant contribution to the proceedings.

There are a couple of moments that do manage to entertain. The opening sequence featuring the two friends as fifth-grade schoolchildren is one such instance. Mann Patel pushes Arjun Khanna to propose Simran (Jaanya Joshi) over the school principal’s announcement system, and Simran actually says yes to becoming Arjun’s girlfriend. It is a simple, amusing sequence that brings back memories of childhood innocence and mischief.

Another sequence worth remembering is the film’s parody of certain moments from 3 Idiots. There is also a reference to Drishyam and its famous 2nd October connection, made all the more amusing by the presence of Kamlesh Sawant associated with the Drishyam franchise, this time too playing a cop, Gawde. These references provide some occasional entertainment, although they are not enough to rescue the overall experience.

The supporting cast does little beyond just about passing muster. With so many characters and actors occupying the screen, one would expect a little more variety and comic energy. Unfortunately, most of them remain largely forgettable. The film gives the impression that everyone is having a good time, but that enthusiasm does not necessarily translate into entertainment for the audience.

Overall, Party Animals is a missed opportunity. It had a decent premise, a potentially entertaining friendship at its centre and a lead actor who does his best to keep the film afloat. Unfortunately, the writing and execution fail to match the ambition. The occasional nostalgia-driven golden-era Hindi film songs plugged into the narrative do provide some welcome moments.

If you are a Viraj Ghelani fan, you could very well catch Party Animals for him. Otherwise, this party is one you can comfortably give a miss.

Movie: Party Animals

Directed by: Ravi Chhabriya

Featuring: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Jaanya Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant, Pragati Nagpal, Anil Charanjeett, Manoj Joshi, Anang Desai, Brijendra Kala

Theatrical Release Date: 20 November 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 13mins