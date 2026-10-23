Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Review | Of crushes, chaos & second chances

Luv Ranjan has carved a niche for himself with romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, etc. exploring the complications, absurdities and occasional madness of modern relationships. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar remains in familiar territory, bringing together young friends, romantic aspirations and the many complications that come with matters of the heart. However, instead of relying on family dynamics, the film turns its attention to old crushes, school reunions and the possibility of finding first love all over again. Directed by debutant Anuj Saini, the film introduces six fresh faces in a youthful romantic comedy that takes a few unexpected turns along the way.

The film opens with three close friends caught in the monotony of office routines, with little time or enthusiasm left for romance and enjoyment. Hoping to inject some excitement into their otherwise uneventful lives, they contemplate attending a school reunion. Once they finally arrive, old memories and forgotten crushes begin to resurface. What starts as a hesitant attempt to reconnect with their school time attractions soon develops into a series of romantic pursuits, awkward encounters and increasingly complicated equations.

The situations are not always convincing, and some developments require a generous suspension of disbelief. Yet, once the film settles into its rhythm, there is a certain appeal in watching the trio navigate the unpredictable consequences of chasing their past. By the interval, the three friends have more or less found themselves on the path to the romantic relationships they had hoped to revive. The narrative increasingly positions itself as a matchmaker, though the humour remains more restrained than one might expect from a film associated with Luv Ranjan’s brand of relationship comedy.

The second half becomes more overtly romantic, with the three couples caught in their individual complications. The writers venture into increasingly unpredictable territory, introducing twists and misunderstandings that do not always feel entirely organic. The narrative occasionally stretches credibility in its eagerness to keep the romantic drama moving. Nevertheless, it maintains enough momentum to carry the characters towards resolutions, giving each relationship its moment of closure.

Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber make up the fresh ensemble. The debutants remain reasonably convincing within the world created for them and follow the film’s lighthearted tone without allowing their inexperience to become too distracting. Their performances are passable, although the writing does not give any one of them enough room to emerge as a clear standout.

The music provides a welcome touch of nostalgia, with Purane Din standing out as the song most likely to evoke memories of school days, old friendships and forgotten crushes. Its wistful mood makes it a natural fit for school reunions and for anyone looking to revisit a simpler time.

Ultimately, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is a youth oriented romantic entertainer built around a familiar premise but narrated in an occasionally unexpected manner. Its humour is limited, and its storytelling takes a few convenient detours, yet the nostalgia of first love and the promise of a second chance give it enough charm to sustain the journey. It is a film aimed primarily at younger audiences, though anyone who has ever wondered what became of their school time crush may find something familiar in its romantic escapades.

Movie: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Directed by: Anuj Saini

Featuring: Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, Sargun Kaur Luthra

Theatrical Release Date: 23 October 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 22mins