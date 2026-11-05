Nitesh Tiwari‘s Ramayana is nothing short of an ambitious cinematic experience. There would hardly be anyone in India who is unfamiliar with the story and its principal characters. Yet, the challenge of bringing an epic that has lived through generations to the big screen is not simply about retelling it. It is about making audiences experience it afresh.

Ramayana Part 1: From Rama’s exile to Sita haran

Based primarily on Valmiki’s Ramayana, with references to other interpretations, the film traces Rama’s journey from his early years as the prince of Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Sage Vishwamitra, Rama establishes his valour by defeating the demoness Tataka. His journey takes him to Mithila, where he strings Lord Shiva’s mighty bow at Sita’s swayamvara and wins her hand in marriage.

However, happiness is short lived. Queen Kaikeyi invokes two promises made by King Dasharatha to secure the throne for her son Bharata and send Rama into fourteen years of exile. Bound by his sense of duty, Rama leaves Ayodhya accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana. Their forest existence takes a tragic turn when Ravana, the king of Lanka, engineers Sita’s abduction through the deception of a golden deer. The film culminates with Sita Haran, setting the stage for the larger conflict that lies ahead.

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The narrative may be familiar, but its cinematic treatment is what makes the difference. Clearly designed to appeal to a younger generation, particularly Gen Z, Ramayana draws you into its world from the very beginning. Its introduction is mesmerising, and watching it in 3D makes the experience even more immersive.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama could become his role of a lifetime

Playing Rama is arguably the most challenging responsibility in the film, and Ranbir Kapoor gets a character that could prove to be a defining moment in his career. He makes a conscious effort to keep Rama grounded, restrained and composed rather than relying on an exaggerated larger than life portrayal.

With his enormous fan following and screen presence, Ranbir is arguably one of the best suited choices to introduce Rama to a generation that may not have grown up watching Arun Govil’s iconic portrayal, which has remained etched in viewers’ memories for decades.

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However, the opportunity comes with an equally monumental expectation. While Ranbir has the potential to make the character his own, his mannerisms and body language still have room for refinement. He has the opportunity to become synonymous with Rama for a new generation, but reaching the timeless stature of Arun Govil’s portrayal will require something truly exceptional. The foundation is promising, but the benchmark is formidable.

Yash’s Ravana and Sai Pallavi’s warrior Sita stand out

One of the film’s most interesting choices is its treatment of Ravana. Rather than simply introducing him as the formidable king of Lanka, the narrative offers glimpses of his journey from a learned scholar to one of the most powerful rulers. Yash brings the authority and presence the character demands. He makes Ravana look every bit the larger than life personality we have grown up hearing about.

But the biggest surprise is Sai Pallavi’s Sita. This is not just the graceful and resilient princess we traditionally associate with the character. She is also presented as a warrior, skilled in combat and capable of wielding a sword alongside Rama and Lakshmana. It is a refreshing dimension that gives Sita a stronger presence in the narrative.

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Ravi Dubey’s Lakshmana also gets an interesting treatment. His mischievous side and occasional humour provide some welcome lightness. The one area that could have been explored better is the childhood of Rama and his brothers. A little more time establishing their early bond would have added emotional depth.

Ramayana’s CG, VFX, AI, 3D & background score elevate the spectacle

What really makes Ramayana work is its extraordinary world building. The CGI, visual effects and production design create an expansive universe that brings the director’s imagination alive. The background score complements the spectacle beautifully and keeps the narrative moving. Despite running for over three hours, the film rarely feels as long as it is. Once you are drawn into its world, time seems to fly.

Is Ramayana worth watching in theatres?

Ramayana is not without its compromises, but its ambition, visual scale and fresh character interpretations make it a compelling theatrical experience. This is a story we have heard countless times. The difference here is the opportunity to witness it on a canvas of this magnitude. And that, in itself, is reason enough to experience this epic on the big screen.

Movie: Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by: Nitesh Tiwari

Featuring: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Adinath Kothare, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Harish Uthaman, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Mukesh Tiwari

Screenplay by: Shridhar Raghavan, Nitesh Tiwari

Dialogues by: Shreyas Jain, Nitesh Tiwari

Based on: Ramayana by Valmiki

Music by: Hans Zimmer, A. R. Rahman

Theatrical Release Date: 5 November 2026

Run Time: 3hrs 15mins