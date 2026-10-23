Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review | Zaheer Iqbal surprises as an obsessed lover

The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the title and watch the thriller packed trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran is Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Darr. The 1993 film gave Shah Rukh a distinctly different image and presented Bollywood with an unconventional take on obsessive love. With Tu Hai Meri Kiran, director Karan Rawal ventures into similarly intriguing territory, adding another interesting dimension by casting real life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in conflicting roles.

While the premise evokes memories of Darr, the film attempts to carve its own identity through a psychological romantic thriller that blends drama, suspense and unexpected turns. International cinema has explored mysterious telephone connections and communication across different timelines, while the Indian sci fi thriller miniseries JL50 demonstrated how an unusual premise can become the foundation of an engaging mystery. Ultimately, however, the success of such stories depends on how convincingly the idea is translated on screen.

Zaheer Iqbal emerges as the film’s biggest surprise. This is Zaheer Iqbal 2.0. Bringing intensity, rage, vulnerability and freshness to the character of an obsessed lover, he delivers a performance that gives the film much of its dramatic energy. He manages to bring shades to a character who could easily have been reduced to a conventional screen villain. Sonakshi Sinha looks fabulous in her character, adding to the film’s visual appeal. The scenes involving the two actors are among the film’s more engaging moments, with the writing and execution giving their confrontations the intensity they demand. Kudos to the actors and the writing team for making these sequences work.

The biggest strength of Tu Hai Meri Kiran lies in its drama, screenplay and twists and turns. Karan Rawal weaves a subject with universal appeal into a narrative that has its share of interesting moments and massy elements. The film understands the dramatic potential of its central conflict and occasionally delivers the kind of confrontations and revelations that keep the audience invested. The fact that Sonakshi and Zaheer are a real life couple adds curiosity to their casting, but it is their ability to portray conflicting emotions on screen that ultimately matters.

The technical and musical departments complement the film’s dramatic intent. The background score by Advait Nemlekar and Shalom Benjamin goes well with the mood, helping sustain the tension. The music by OAFF and Savera offers a soothing contrast, particularly Humsafar, sung by Vishal Mishra, which stands out for its melodic appeal.

Yet, the film’s intriguing premise and dramatic high points do not always translate into a consistently convincing experience. The initial curiosity gives way to moments when the narrative could have extracted more disbelief, anxiety and excitement from its characters. The unusual developments sometimes appear to be accepted too easily, weakening the psychological uncertainty that the premise needs. The screenplay may have its share of twists, but their impact depends on how naturally the story builds towards them. This is where the film could have benefited from greater narrative precision.

Ultimately, Tu Hai Meri Kiran had the opportunity to carry the baton forward from Darr and establish its own benchmark in unconventional storytelling. Karan Rawal deserves credit for attempting a subject with dramatic potential, and Zaheer’s performance gives the film a distinct spark. However, an interesting title, a promising premise and a handful of effective dramatic moments cannot, on their own, guarantee a compelling film. Despite its strengths in performances, drama and music, Tu Hai Meri Kiran does not consistently realise the full potential of its idea. It may not be a complete misfire, but it falls short of the benchmark its own premise invites us to expect.

Movie: Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Directed by: Karan Rawal

Featuring: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab

Theatrical Release Date: 23 October 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 6mins