Tum Mere Ho Review | Love story for the big screen

Some love stories are made for intimacy, while others demand the grandeur of the big screen. Ashish Panda’s Tum Mere Ho aims for the latter, following Akash, a passionate skydiver, and Tamanna, whose romance blossoms into marriage before unexpected twists, emotional conflicts and dangerous challenges put their relationship to the ultimate test. As love gives way to heartbreak, the couple must fight to protect the bond they share.

Gurmeet Choudhary is the film’s biggest strength. He owns practically every frame, bringing conviction to his dialogue delivery, intensity to his emotional moments and the commanding screen presence of a true big-screen hero. Perfectly suited to the character of Akash, he lends the romance and action an infectious energy.

Making her Bollywood debut, Isha Malviya looks confident, charming and refreshingly at ease. As Tamanna, she brings freshness to the narrative, while her chemistry with Gurmeet lends the love story a spark that makes their emotional journey appealing.

The film’s scale and visual canvas are equally impressive, reflecting a clear ambition to deliver a larger-than-life theatrical experience. Ashish Panda brings his own distinct voice to the storytelling, blending romance, heartbreak, action and adventure with dramatic highs and moments of intensity that keep the narrative engaging.

Tum Mere Ho_Pic Courtesy Youtube

But the music is where Tum Mere Ho truly finds its soul. Mithoon has poured his heart and soul into the film’s musical landscape, adding emotional weight to the central love story. The moment the title song plays on screen, the film reaches a peak theatrical experience, bringing together music, visuals and the lead pair’s chemistry in a way that makes the big screen feel indispensable.

Kudos to Debina Bonnerjee for backing a film that dares to dream big. With its scale, vision and craft, Tum Mere Ho marks a promising debut for her as a producer.

Ultimately, the film brings together a commanding leading performance, a fresh romantic pairing, ambitious visuals and music that resonates. For audiences who enjoy their love stories intense, emotionally charged and unapologetically cinematic, Tum Mere Ho has plenty to offer.

Movie: Tum Mere Ho

Directed by: Ashish Panda

Featuring: Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya

Theatrical Release Date: 23 October 2026