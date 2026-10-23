The trailer of Udta Teer offered just enough intrigue to make you wonder what its writer had up his sleeve. That curiosity is reason enough to give the film a chance, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s presence makes the bet even more tempting. Over the years, he has become one of Hindi cinema’s more dependable actors, often choosing films that make the time you invest feel worthwhile. Even the title plays its little game, bringing Udta Punjab to mind before taking off in an entirely different direction. This time, the fun begins when a man loses his memory and finds himself caught in a situation that gets more absurd and entertaining with every passing moment.

The story revolves around Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy who loses his memory during a mission in India and begins believing that he is an Indian officer entrusted with protecting the country. What follows is a chaotic game of mistaken identity, misplaced loyalties and espionage gone gloriously wrong. The most amusing aspect of the premise is that Bilal does not lose his patriotic fervour with his memory. He only forgets which country he is supposed to be patriotic towards. And that is where the real madness begins.

The biggest strength of Udta Teer is the way the screenplay keeps pulling the rug from under your feet. Right from the opening sequence, the film establishes its tone and surprises you with Bilal’s character. As the story progresses, you keep wondering whether your latest guess about what is really happening is correct. Your mind may sense the destination, but the journey is packed with unexpected turns. You know where things could be headed, yet you are never entirely sure how the characters will get there. The climax, too, springs a surprise.

Director Aakash A. Kaushik deserves credit for recognising the comic potential of this unusual premise and keeping the narrative engaging through its twists and turns. Blending espionage, patriotism, action and comedy is not necessarily an easy exercise, particularly when the story depends on the audience staying invested in its central mystery. The film’s ability to build intrigue while delivering laugh out loud moments is what makes the combination work.

Ayushmann, meanwhile, is the film’s biggest asset and carries much of the entertainment on his shoulders. He brings back the swagger and screen presence of An Action Hero, but this time the challenge is quite different. Instead of merely handling the action, he has to keep a straight face while the world around him goes gloriously mad. His unwavering conviction, even in the most absurd situations, creates much of the humour. The comedy works because he does not push it too hard. There is no unnecessary shouting or exaggerated buffoonery, just a character completely convinced of his own reality while everything around him suggests otherwise.

Sara Ali Khan, as Bilal’s wife Yamini, has limited scope, but that is not necessarily a drawback. Keeping her character’s track restrained allows the director to concentrate on the central narrative rather than stretch the story unnecessarily. A couple of songs, however, interrupt the otherwise lively pace and could have been trimmed to keep the proceedings moving.

The late Mukul Dev is another enjoyable presence as Azhar Maqsood. Although his character operates on the antagonist’s side, his screen presence and the way the character is written make him surprisingly watchable. You find yourself enjoying his appearances even when he is part of the trouble Bilal must confront. It is a reminder that an interestingly written supporting character can add considerably to the entertainment quotient of a film.

At its heart, Udta Teer is a complete action comedy entertainer that understands the importance of timing, intrigue and a good laugh. The situations keep getting more entertaining, the screenplay continues to peel away its layers, and the comedy largely remains under control. There are a few speed breakers, but they do little to undermine the film’s overall appeal.

It is genuinely refreshing to come across a mainstream Hindi film that can be enjoyed with the entire family without trying too hard to be clever or funny. Udta Teer delivers the kind of uncomplicated entertainment that has become increasingly welcome. You may spend much of the film trying to figure out what will happen next, but the best part is simply enjoying the ride.

Movie: Udta Teer

Directed by: Aakash Kaushik

Written by: Aakash Kaushik

Featuring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover

Theatrical Release Date: 23 October 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 17mins