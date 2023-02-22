scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) As it’s been ten years since the film ‘Kai Po Che!’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, released, actor Amit Sadh penned a heartfelt note for his friend and late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Amit took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of him posing alongside Sushant and Rajkummar.

Amit wrote: “#10yearsofkaipoche. Thank you for the beautiful chapter that we had together, I will always miss you Bro !! And big love to #teamkaipoche And forever grateful to @gattukapoor and @castingchhabra for this film !!!”

Film’s director Abhishek Kapoor wrote a long note and called Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar and Amit “exceptional actors.”

“These boys were just dynamite together , throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way.”

“I learnt a lot on this movie and I have my team, my crew to thank for that.. you are only as good as the people u work with and kaipiche was backed by the best team ever.. my writer @chaudhuripubali who worked with me to adapt #3mistakesofmylife by @chetanbhagat (thank u Chetan for trusting me with ur book) and turn it into a screenplay.”

He expressed gratitude to everyone, who was a part of the film.

“#eternallygrateful Thank you, all of u, from the bottom of my heart #10yearsofkaipoche.”

‘Kai Po Che!: Brothers… For Life’ is a 2013 buddy sports drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It is adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat’s book ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for 'InCar'
Next article
10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput
This May Also Interest You
News

10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput

News

Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for 'InCar'

Sports

Busquets back but no Pedri or Gavi for Barca in Old Trafford

News

Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly mpox virus identified in people with advanced HIV: Lancet

News

Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic

News

Sandeep on his 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' role: Mandeep is focused on revenge

News

Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen

Sports

ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler

News

Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

News

Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real

News

Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain

Technology

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

Technology

Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

Sports

Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar

News

If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession

News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

Sports

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US