scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

53 years after arriving, Aerosmith to bid goodbye to touring with 40-date tour

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Fifty-three years after being born in Boston, record-setting American hard rock band Aerosmith, fronted by ‘Demon of Screamin’ Steven Tyler, has announced a 40-date farewell tour for this Fall. The band said in an announcement that it is finally calling it quits on road dates, reports ‘Variety’.

Their ‘Peace Out’ tour begins on September 2 in Philadelphia and is scheduled to wrap up on January 26, 2024, in Montreal. The hometown show for Boston on the tour is slated for New Year’s Eve. The Black Crowes will open the Live Nation-produced trek.

There was little — actually, no, according to ‘Variety’ — sentimentality in the announcement. “It’s not goodbye, it’s peace out!” said a statement jointly attributed to the band members. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Although the announcement only refers to a retirement from touring, as ‘Variety’ points out, the 150-million-plus records group has been inactive as a recording unit in recent years, not having released a new album in more than a decade, even though lead guitarist Joe Perry said in 2019 that the band had plans to go into the studio and record new material.

The last Aerosmith studio album, ‘Music From Another Dimension!’, was released in 2012. Their most recent release, ‘1971: The Road Starts Here’, was a collection of the band’s very first demos.

In 2021, notes ‘Variety’, the band signed a distribution deal for its catalogue with Universal Music Group, covering five decades’ worth of albums that originally came out on Columbia and Geffen.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Telugu star Varun Tej gears up for action-packed 'Gaandeevadhari Arjuna'
Next article
AstraZeneca India to set up 5 centres of excellence to boost asthma care
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AstraZeneca India to set up 5 centres of excellence to boost asthma care

News

Telugu star Varun Tej gears up for action-packed 'Gaandeevadhari Arjuna'

Sports

Club Playoffs: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan battle for AFC Cup preliminary round slot (preview)

Sports

IWL 2023: Mumbai Knights and Misaka United play out a goalless draw

Sports

England announce revised dates and venues for women's series against Sri Lanka

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans; Marsh misses out

News

Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'

Technology

Microsoft launches Teams Payments app for small businesses

Sports

Leeds United axe director of football Victor Orta, set to sack manager Javi Gracia too

Technology

Doctors treat 2-month-old boy with rare yeast infection

News

Harvey Weinstein hires Bill Cosby's attorney to get conviction overturned

Sports

Madrid Open: Khachanov overcomes Rublev to seal quarterfinal berth

News

'Chatrapathi' trailer sets perfect stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli's eponymous film

News

'The Bandits of Golak' from 'Star Wars: Visions Volume 2' offers dynamic perspective to 'Star Wars' universe

News

'Criminal': Ed Sheeran rubbishes expert brought in to testify against him

News

Dimple Kapadia: Moving beyond quintessential heroine, today's female characters have flaws

Technology

eBay appoints Vidmay Naini to lead global emerging markets, including India

Technology

80% of asthma cases in India are undiagnosed, may worsen if left untreated: Experts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US