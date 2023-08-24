scorecardresearch
69th National Film Awards: Devi Sri Prasad calls his win for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ a ‘profound honour’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Music director Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP, has won the National Award for Best Music for his work in ‘Pushpa: The Rising’.

The film, which was released in December 2021, was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Reacting to the news, the music composer called it a “profound honour”. Pushpa: The Rising’s soundtrack was a huge success, with songs like ‘Oo Antava’ and ‘Srivalli’ becoming instant hits. DSP’s music added to the film’s overall appeal and helped it become a blockbuster hit.

DSP said in a statement: “Receiving this prestigious award for ‘Pushpa’ is a profound honour. Crafting the music for this film was a journey of challenges and rewards. My heartfelt gratitude to Director Sukumar and hearty congratulations to Allu Arjun for his exceptional portrayal.”

He further mentioned: “I extend special thanks to Mythri Movie Makers, Chandrabose, the talented singers, and the entire technical team. I dedicate this achievement to the passionate Pushpa fans and music enthusiasts.”

The music composer has ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘Kanguva’ in the pipeline.

Entertainment Today

