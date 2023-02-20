scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

76th BAFTA: Indian film 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary category

By News Bureau

London, Feb 20 (IANS) Indian hopes at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA came crashing down as the Indian documentary “All That Breathes” lost the Best Documentary honour to “Navalny”.

“All That Breathes”, which has been internationally co-produced, has been directed by Shaunak Sen. The film’s intricately layered portrait reveals an evolving city and a fraternal relationship bonded by purpose as it follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds. The film was the only Indian nomination at the BAFTAs this year.

Talking about the winning title, “Navalny” has been directed by Daniel Roher, and revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning and the subsequent investigation into the poisoning.

The film premiered on January 25, 2022, at the Sundance Film Festival as the final title in the US Documentary Competition section, where it won the Festival Favourite Award and the Audience Award for the US Documentary Competition.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

–IANS

aa/khz/

Previous article
William and Kate top up procession of celebs at 76th BAFTA Film Awards
Next article
76th BAFTA: 'Way Of Water' wins Special Visual Effects
This May Also Interest You
News

76th BAFTA: 'Way Of Water' wins Special Visual Effects

News

William and Kate top up procession of celebs at 76th BAFTA Film Awards

News

76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis

BAFTA: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language

Technology

After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Gokulam Kerala edge Churchill Brothers in high-intensity contest

Sports

ISL 2022-23: East Bengal's score maiden win over Mumbai City FC, sour their Shield party

News

Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders look to end Calicut Heroes' unbeaten run

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders top table with 5-0 win over Chennai Blitz

Health & Lifestyle

Roald Dahl publisher removes word 'fat' from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' for 'inclusion'

Health & Lifestyle

US Senate team visit Jaipur Foot centre

News

'Die Hard 2', 'Face/Off' cinematographer Oliver Wood dies at 80

Sports

2nd Test: Perhaps some guys went away from their methods, says Pat Cummins on batting collapse

Sports

Sr Women's hockey nationals: Odisha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, M.P win league matches

News

Karisma Kapoor learnt to speak Bengali, rolled cigarettes for her part in 'Brown'

News

DGA Awards: 'The Daniels' take home top prize, 'Euphoria' honoured with Best Drama Series

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: SAI, Pritam Siwach teams win big on opening day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US