A fight against ghoulish abominations, 'The Village' teaser is a horror spectacle

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The teaser for the upcoming Tamil horror series ‘The Village’ is ominous and terrifying. A fight against ghouls, dark abominations, as well as elements of the occult, the series is a full on horror spectacle.

The short clip shows a lot of high class VFX, practical effects, and ghoulish make-up with a very haunting atmosphere. Rooted in a village, the monsters that strike are some of the most ferocious and bestial abominations there are, while there also seems to be some kind of black magic thing on, indicating occult practices.

Series director and creative producer Milind Rau spoke of the series and said: “I believe a good horror series or movie is one that can leave you terrified to step out alone at night, where the sound of a twig snapping makes your heart skip a beat, where shadows appear to come alive around you. And I want to bring that kind of viscerally scary content to those who enjoy this genre”.

“With ‘The Village’, I believe each one of us, the cast and crew have managed to bring a show that will be enjoyed not only by horror genre fanatics but also everyone who appreciates a unique storyline and cinematic excellence that it offers,” he added.

Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, the show revolves around a man who embarks on a chilling rescue mission to save his family.

A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B. S. Radhakrishnan is written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan.

The series stars popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead, alongside a versatile ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, Pooja,V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 24, and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi .

–IANS

anv/kvd