‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’: Tim Burton debunks rumours of sequel, prequel, reboot

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) Director Tim Burton has revealed that he has absolutely no plans for a sequel, prequel, or reboot of his classic 1993 film ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’, debunking all rumours which say otherwise.

In a recent interview with ‘Empire’ Magazine, the ‘Batman’ director said that the stop-motion animated film is “very important” to him, which is why he wants to leave it alone, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that s***, right? I don’t want that to happen to this,” Burton said. “It’s nice that people are maybe interested in another one, but I’m not. I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power-plant that wants to take my land.”

Speaking in a grumpy voice, he added: “Get off my property! You pesky little… You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where’s my shotgun?”

The iconic gothic-horror-comedy animated film created by Burton, follows the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he stumbles into Christmas Town. After being so intrigued with the idea of Christmas, he tries to recreate it in his town instead of Halloween.

Explaining why the character of the Pumpkin King is so personal to him, he said: “The character that’s perceived as dark, but is really light. Those are the kinds of things that I love, whether it’s Edward Scissorhands or Batman, all characters that have that. It represented all those feelings that I had. I was perceived as this dark character, when I didn’t feel that way. So it was a very personal character.”

–IANS

anv/dan