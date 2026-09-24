Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have now officially registered their marriage, more than a year after their wedding celebrations. The couple, who got married in February 2025, recently completed the legal formalities during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Aadar and Alekha shared pictures from the marriage registration ceremony on social media, giving fans a look at the day they officially signed their marriage documents. The photos show the couple dressed for the occasion as they signed the papers and posed together at the court. The ceremony was attended by close family members, including Aadar’s mother Rima Jain.

Aadar and Alekha marked the occasion with a playful caption that reflected the nature of their relationship. They wrote, “Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs!” They also added, “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Jain! Finally made it legal with my favourite. Thank you, Ganpati Bappa, for blessing us.” The post received several congratulatory messages from their friends and family. Some followers were also surprised to learn that the couple had not completed their marriage registration earlier. One comment on the post read, “I’m so sorry you’ll have just signed? (laughing emojis).” Aadar’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Pataudi and several others congratulated the couple. Sanjay Kapoor also wrote, “Mubarak coming over to celebrate after Ganpati.”

Aadar and Alekha had celebrated their wedding in February 2025 in the presence of several Bollywood personalities. The celebrations were attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda, among others.

The couple’s relationship began with Aadar proposing to Alekha by the sea in September 2023. He made their relationship public in November 2023, describing Alekha as the “light of my life.” Before dating Alekha, Aadar was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The two made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020 before parting ways.

Aadar is the grandson of filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. He is also a cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017 and was last seen in Hello Charlie.