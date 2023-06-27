scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Nawazuddin Siddqui’s estranged wife Aaliya will be evicted from the show.

In a huge twist, with the audience taking over, the voice of Bigg Boss announces that one contestant will get evicted.

When Bigg Boss asks every contestant whom they would like to be evicted today, Pooja Bhatt’s response leaves everyone stunned.

Pooja said: “I would like Aaliya to go, as yesterday’s task showcased a very scary side of her. Sirf bacha paida karne se koi maa nahi ban jata”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration
Next article
India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

News

Akshay Oberoi gains 10kgs of muscle for his role in ‘Fighter’

Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

Technology

WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally (Lead)

Sports

West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note

News

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ : Jad Hadid’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

News

Ram Kapoor based 'building blocks' of his 'Neeyat' character on his father

News

Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

News

Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

News

Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills

News

Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses

Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US