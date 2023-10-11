scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aamir to cameo in son Junaid's production debut ‘Pritam Pyaare’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known for films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘3 Idiots’ and several others, has announced the debut of his eldest child, Junaid Khan, as a producer.

The film, which is titled ‘Pritam Pyaare’, will also see the Bollywood superstar in a cameo appearance of five minutes.

The actor shared the development during a media conclave as he shared insights into fatherhood.

Junaid, who is also set to make his acting debut with another film, has worked in theatre for six years prior to entering cinema. He started his theatrical journey in August 2017 under the wings of director Quasar Thakore Padamsee with the latter’s rendition of the German theatre practitioner, Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’. It’s a powerful satire highlighting the senselessness of war.

Talking about his son, Aamir shared: “Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and a new team, I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for five minutes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for several films as a producer.

–IANS

aa/kvd

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Olivia Rodrigo shares her secret to coping with grueling schedule while on tour
Next article
Scarlett Johansson opens up about 'painful memories' from her younger years
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US