Jio Studios and filmmaker Aanand L Rai have joined hands for the upcoming romantic comedy Nakhrewaalii, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on 30 October 2026. The film introduces Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava in the lead roles. The announcement confirms the film’s theatrical release date, while more details about its story and characters are expected to emerge soon.

Trailer expected to reveal the film’s story

The makers have announced that the trailer of Nakhrewaalii will be released soon. It is expected to offer audiences a first look at the film’s unusual premise and its take on love and relationships. However, the makers have not yet shared further details about the storyline, leaving audiences to wait for the trailer to understand what sets this romantic comedy apart.

The film marks a new opportunity for Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, who will be seen playing the lead characters. Further information about their roles and the supporting cast has not been revealed in the announcement.

Aanand L Rai backs the romantic comedy

Nakhrewaalii is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film is directed by Rahul Shanklya, while Divy Nidhi Sharma has written the story.

The collaboration brings together Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai for a romantic comedy built around an unusual approach to love. While the title and initial announcement offer a glimpse of the film’s quirky tone, the upcoming trailer is expected to provide a clearer picture of its central conflict and characters.

With its October release date now confirmed, Nakhrewaalii is set to arrive in theatres on 30 October 2026. The trailer and any further announcements should provide more information about the film before its theatrical debut.