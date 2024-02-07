A$AP Ferg to headline Vh1 Supersonic 2024 alongside Major Lazer Soundsystem, King

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Rapper A$AP Ferg is set to join Major Lazer Soundsystem and King to headline the upcoming edition of the multi-genre music festival Vh1 Supersonic 2024.

A$AP Ferg, whose real name is Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., hails from the Harlem borough of New York City. He is celebrated as the collective member of the hip-hop community A$AP Mob with renowned tracks under his name. He has collaborated with the best of the artistes in the music community while delivering solo performances.

The festival earlier announced a part of its line-up with artistes like Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, The Midnight, Patrice Baumel. Other artistes to perform at the festival include Ben Sims, Undercatt, Victor Ruiz, Ankytrixx,, Sick Flip, HanuMankind, The F16s, Tsumyoki + GTC, Dappest x ADL, Gandhar (Live), Mary Ann, Raj, Saachi and Wild Wild Women.

The fest will serve the best of music, lifestyle, art, and food across 3 days and 5 stages, and will also see 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I nailing that Reggae Corner.

The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop. Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite Live artistes at the NEXA Live Stage. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the Budx Spectrum Stage. The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts.

The festival will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, from February 16 to February 18, 2024.

