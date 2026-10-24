Aaradhya Bachchan looks taller than Aishwarya Rai in new family photos, fans react

Aishwarya Rai recently joined her family to celebrate her nephew Shivansh Rai’s birthday. The actress attended the celebration with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and other members of the Rai family. Her sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, shared pictures from the occasion on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their family gathering.

The photographs featured Aishwarya alongside her brother Aditya Rai, sister-in-law Shrima, mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya. One picture showed the family gathered around Shivansh as he cut his birthday cake.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s height catches fans’ attention

Aishwarya kept her appearance casual in a blue shirt, denim jeans and sunglasses. Aaradhya also chose a simple outfit, wearing a denim shirt with jeans.

While fans appreciated the family pictures, several noticed how much Aaradhya had grown. The 14-year-old appeared taller than her mother in the photographs, prompting reactions online. One fan commented, “How is Aishwarya’s daughter looking taller than her?” Another wrote, “Beautiful family.”

Shrima Rai’s earlier clarification amid family rumours

The birthday pictures also come after earlier social media speculation about Aishwarya’s relationship with her sister-in-law. In November 2024, Shrima attracted attention after posting a photograph of birthday flowers sent by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. Some social media users linked the gesture to rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage and alleged tensions within the family.

Shrima later clarified that the flowers were a traditional birthday gesture. She also responded to people accusing her of using Aishwarya’s name to gain attention.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, she explained that she had worked in Wealth Management before becoming a content creator. She also mentioned winning Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009 and transitioning into blogging after 2017.

Addressing the accusations, Shrima stated, “I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name.” She maintained that she had built her career independently and wanted the facts to remain clear. The statement was later deleted.

The latest birthday photographs show the Rai family spending time together, although they do not establish anything about the earlier online speculation. On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She also recently appeared at the 2026 L’Oréal Paris Fashion Show, walking the runway as part of the brand’s showcase.