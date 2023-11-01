Aaron Carter's ex sues docs, pharmacies in 23-month-old son's name

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Late singer-songwriter Aaron Carter’s son Prince has filed a lawsuit against doctors and pharmacies for wrongful death of the late pop star.

The lawsuit — filed by Aaron Carter’s former fiancee Melanie Martin on behalf of their son, 23 months — claims that doctors prescribed the singer hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam with “no medical justification”, reports People magazine.

The lawsuit also claims that doctors and pharmacies, including Walgreens, were aware of Aaron’s “mental health and psychiatric condition” — and prescribed him the medication anyway in inconsistent quantities, leading to his death in November of last year.

Melanie, who is suing for damages, had no comment.

As per People, the ‘I Want Candy’ singer was found in his bathtub at his California home at the time of his death. He died weeks before Prince’s first birthday. Carter died from accidental drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam on November 5, 2022, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in April. He was 34.

At the time, Melanie told TMZ that his official cause of death was “not closure for me”.

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?” she told the outlet.

“I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

The autopsy report, obtained by People, states Carter was “incapacitated while in the bathtub” as the drugs took effect, slipping under the surface of the water and ultimately drowning.

Difluoroethane is a gas often used in cans of compressed air, which can be huffed to produce a high, while alprazolam is the generic form of brand-name Xanax.

–IANS

aa/prw