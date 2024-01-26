Aarushi Bajaj reveals Sushmita, Viren & Pratyaksh broke down in climax scene

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Aarushi Bajaj, who is all geared up for ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’, revealed that the her co-stars of the show — Sushmita Sen, Viren Vazirani and Pratyaksh Panwar — all teared up when they shared the final hug in the climax scene.

Aarushi plays Aru in ‘Aarya’, which is headlined by Sushmita, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen.

Arundhati (Aru) is the second child of Aarya (Sushmita) and Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh).

Talking about the thriller series, she said: “In one of the confrontational scenes between Aru and Dhruv, I wanted to do something spontaneous to vent Aru’s anger. So, I asked Ram Madhvani sir if I could throw something at my co-actor in anger. He very agreeably walked with me into Aru’s room and suggested what things I could probably throw.”

“My co-actor was completely unaware of this and was shocked when I did it in the scene. I’m not sure if that was the final take we went ahead with, but that’s the fun of shooting with Ram Sir. We’re always on our toes,” she shared.

Aarushi further added: “Mumma (Sushmita), Veer (Viren), Adi (Pratyaksh), and I actually teared up when we finally hugged on top of the fort in the climax. It was our last day of shooting the climax, and we were emotional as we knew it was the ending shot of season three.”

The show also stars Ila Arun in the character of Nalini.

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

