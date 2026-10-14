Actor Aarya Babbar, who is set to play Ravana in the theatrical production Mahabali, has shared his views on Yash’s first look as the demon king in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. While Babbar believes it is too early to judge Yash’s performance, he feels the actor’s appearance does not look very different from his rugged look in the KGF franchise. He also praised Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravana in Adipurush, saying an actor’s performance is strongly influenced by the director’s vision.

Aarya Babbar compares Yash’s Ravana look to KGF

Speaking to Variety India, Babbar said he did not find much that was new about Yash’s appearance in Ramayana, apart from the costumes. He compared the look to the beard the actor sported in KGF, while pointing out that Yash had shown a different appearance in Toxic.

He said, “Honestly, it’s too early to comment on what he’s bringing to the character. I did not honestly feel that there is anything new in his look except the costumes. It’s pretty much the same beard that he’s had in ‘KGF’ before. It is not a new look per se that I’ve seen in ‘Ramayana’. I saw a new look of his in ‘Toxic’. I did not see it in this.”

However, Babbar did not rule out the possibility of Yash surprising audiences once the complete film is released. He also suggested that the scale and presentation of Ramayana reflect an effort to reach viewers beyond India.

He added, “Yash is playing it for an international audience, not just for an Indian audience. And it’s visible with what Mr. Tiwari is doing.”

Aarya Babbar defends Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana in Adipurush

Babbar also spoke in support of Saif Ali Khan, who played Ravana in Om Raut’s Adipurush. He felt Saif brought a different kind of intensity to the character and argued that an actor should not be held entirely responsible for how a role is presented on screen.

He said, “I think Saif was very good as Ravana. An actor is only as good as the director’s perception and interpretation. So whatever he played in ‘Adipurush’ is also something what the director must have made him perform. But he brought about a different kind of intensity to the character. His performance, his look, everything was a director’s interpretation. You cannot blame the actor for that.”

When will Ramayana release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.