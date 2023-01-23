Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Subuhii Joshi, who was last seen in ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ is currently seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Buzz’ which features actor Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, recalled her meeting with Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik on the show.

She shared: “Meeting Abdu was super fun. He is really happy and spontaneous in nature. Before he came to our show we were wondering how to communicate with him. But we were all very happy the way he interacted with us. After speaking with him I must say he managed everything so well. He is extremely intelligent and at the same time witty.”

“His aura and energy are infectious. He knows everything about the house and his introspection about the inmates is perfect. I personally loved his journey in ‘Bigg Boss’ and I feel he is probably the sweetest in the history of the show.”

Subuhii also added: “This show is giving me an opportunity to meet so many people. It is indeed interesting when you get to know more people and also share the platform with them. And performing various shades also adds something to my acting calibre.”

As Bigg Boss is reaching the finale, Subuhii feels either Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare will lift the trophy. “They both are playing extremely well and deserve it.”

–IANS

ila/kvd