scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV’s longest running fiction ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. He spoke about his experience shooting the latest track of the family drama.

Abeer said: “My experience is very good and I’m glad that people are loving me in the show. God has been kind. The recent track is about the love story of Kairav and Muskan (Shambhavi Singh).”

“They face many hurdles and also have to convince the family members that their emotion for each other is genuine. But once the families are convinced it’s a lot of fun coming up in the events and marriage functions,” he said.

Describing his on screen wedding attire, the actor added: “The whole look is something which reflects the beauty and tradition of royal Rajasthani culture. There are royal necklace, golden sherwani and bright coloured kurtas.”

On daily soap, there is nothing greater and beautiful than the wedding extravaganzas, something that viewers enjoy too.

“Wedding-themed television series are huge hits with the audience since weddings are such a big part of Indian tradition and culture. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has long been renowned for its celebrations of many occasions in Rajasthani style. Directors Kut production is always known for making festivals, functions and events in the family larger-than-life.”

“And this is going to be no different. A lot of fun is coming up. This time the celebrations are going to be in the Pahari way of Kasauli and not only just Rajasthani. First time they will be showing something like this in the show,” he said, adding that the show beautifully emphasises the highs and lows of any relationship.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money
Next article
Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

News

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

Technology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

News

'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT 4 excels at picking the right imaging tests: Study

Technology

Satya Nadella, PM Modi discuss how AI can help improves lives of Indians

News

Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’

News

Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

Sports

Even the sky is not the limit for Huafrid Billimoria, the Asian Championship medallist para-triathlete

News

Diljit Dosanjh responds to being mentioned by US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US