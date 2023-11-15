scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Abhishek Singh’s ‘Third Party’ mixes in attitude with Sunny Leone’s glamour

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) IAS Officer turned actor Abhishek Singh’s new track ‘Third Party’ is an attitude-packed grooving party track with erotic sizzling glamour of actress-dancer Sunny Leone.

Pure Bollywood style song, the rap infuses desi folk elements with electronic pop to create a swag-laden hip hop piece.

Composed, sung, and penned by Abhishek, the song features him as the hip guy who has everything from money, status, and cars, while Sunny Leone wears a blazing red outfit and spices up the song with an overload of glamour.

Swag and erotic meet up here as the rap is complemented with the singing of Vaishali Sardana who really suits Sunny’s dance moves. The song is the epitome of pure hedonism, it is booming, self-aware, and unapologetically in-your-face.

Abhishek on his part delivers a full desi rap performance with a booming bass, does it in style. The BGM is also very minimalist as it features some electronic samples, and primarily relies on the groove of its bass and the melody of its electronic-pop sounds.

Apart from that, this track is a very gigantic production which features some great sound design, and some very quality aesthetics. ‘Third Party’ knows exactly what it is and unashamedly embraces its identity.

–IANS

anv/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kyle Richards slams 'idiots' who claim she's faking marriage woes
Next article
R. Madhavan’s character in 'The Railway Men' is a man of conviction
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US