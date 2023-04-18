scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani: The more you read the script, the more you understand the character

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani, who is currently seen in the show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, has shared that for being a good actor, it is very important that one must bond well with co-actors on set, and read and understand the script properly.

“I keep my cell phone in my makeup room because that is not required on the set. I wish all actors abide by that. It is something that really helps your character because the more you read the script, the more you understand the character. The more you read, the more you talk to your co-actor, the more you relate to the lines, the more naturally it comes out,” he said.

When asked about him the shows and projects that he enjoyed the most, and he said: “I think I did about three, four characters, but the closest one was Ronnie in ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’. I understood the character completely. When somebody touches his personal stuff, he would get angry with people. And at the same time, when the wife tells him what his behaviour is, he calms down immediately. So, these are certain things which relate to me in my real life. So I guess Ronnie D’souza is the closest to me.”

Talking about his biggest critics, he says: “Greatest critic surely would be my mom and my wife. They are killers. They keep saying like ‘you lost because of this’, ‘You could have been better’ and all. My wife still hasn’t and my mom has stopped criticising me a little bit. I think she’s passed out that stuff. But every time I go on the set, she’ll be like, ‘be nice to everyone’, ‘be calm’. ‘Adjust with things if you don’t get anything you want’. Every time she tells me this and I follow that only.”

–IANS

ila/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – O Balle Balle Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Manish Pandey's fifty in vain as RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients' blood plasma may predict severity, death: Study

Technology

Amadeus opens new engineering facility in India, to expand headcount

Technology

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 mn, bullish on India

Technology

Dry sunny weather in J&K today: MeT office

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 raised death risk in people with intellectual disabilities: Study

Theatre

‘The F Word’ – Where ‘F’ stands for the other more powerful yet infamous word!

News

ALTT announces the launch of its new show ‘Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya’

News

Prateek Kuhad, Lisa Mishra collaborate over 'Mere Sang'

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asks CSK's batters to take 'ownership' after loss against Rajasthan

Health & Lifestyle

Lassa fever death toll reaches 148 in Nigeria

News

Shah Rukh Khan compliments Suhana Khan as well dressed, well spoken; her reaction is the cutest

Technology

Twitter's Super Follows now called Subscriptions

Sports

PGTI Players Championship: Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju share the lead after Day 1

Sports

Coney suggests Conway to be at three in New Zealand's ODI line-up to cover Williamson's absence

News

'Dance helped me fight depression': 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant opens up

News

Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz & Sidharth

News

Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US