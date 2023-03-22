scorecardresearch
Actor Vishwas Saraf says 'Junooniyat' character is opposite to his real self

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Vishwas Saraf, who is seen playing Karan in the show ‘Junooniyat’, talked about joining the show and playing a character which is completely opposite to his real self.

“It feels amazing to be a part of the show, couldn’t have been luckier. It is not only a big break for me in the television industry but has also given me the opportunity to work with veteran artists and wonderful co-actors. There is so much to learn every day. I feel blessed,” he said.

About playing Karan in the show which also stars Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana in pivotal roles, he added: “It really doesn’t feel scripted. I am as natural and real as I am in person. As the major part of the show revolves around the life and journey of college students, I can very much relate to it as I have recently finished my graduation from Chandigarh University.”

Karan is very different from Vishwas. There is no similarity at all, according to the actor. “The character which I’m playing in Junooniyat is totally opposite to me. You can see me initiating all the mischief happening in reel life, while I’m a very calm and thoughtful person in reality. But again it’s quite fun playing someone absolutely different from me,” he shared.

Vishwas is enjoying shooting in Punjab.

“I was born and raised in Chandigarh itself, so it is a silver lining for me when I got to know that the entire shoot is scheduled in Punjab. Things were much easier for me because of that,” he added.

Speaking on the changes he has found in the industry in these years, Vishwas concluded: “The industry has become more welcoming for new talents than before. Now there are so many new serials that are being made and more and more talent is being highlighted especially from a region like Punjab, which is a big game changer for artists based in and around the state.

“Treatment as well as the presentation of narratives has also become more real. The best part is that people are ready to experiment with new stories and talent,” he said.

