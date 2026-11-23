Filmmaker Aditya Datt has shared an emotional note about his long friendship with actor Emraan Hashmi as their upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 gets ready for its theatrical release. Taking to Instagram, Aditya looked back at their journey, recalling everything from their early struggles and personal conversations to the challenges they faced while working together. The filmmaker also shared how their professional reunion after 20 years has brought back several memories, making the upcoming release particularly special for both of them.

Aditya Datt recalls his early memories with Emraan Hashmi

Sharing a photograph with Emraan, Aditya spoke about the many experiences they have shared over the years. From arguing over food bills to discussing personal secrets, their friendship has seen several different phases. He also remembered the nervousness they experienced after watching the first cut of Zeher and wondering what the future would hold for them.

Recalling those early days, Aditya wrote, “Only if the others knew what stupidity we were laughing about…🤣

EMI… just looking back… fighting over one’s share of food bills to sharing all our secrets… to once standing in the middle of the night (after seeing the first cut of Zeher ), stressing about what “tomorrow” would bring us, to standing on a film set and laughing about that same “tomorrow”… from being a part of all celebrations, big or small, to somewhere knowing that one will always be there through it all…”

The filmmaker’s note reflects how their relationship has grown beyond professional collaborations. He also remembered being part of each other’s celebrations and knowing that their friendship would continue regardless of the circumstances.

20 years after Zeher, the duo reunites for Gunmaaster G9

Aditya also spoke about completing a film with Emraan after nearly two decades. He jokingly mentioned that although they had spent one year shooting together, Emraan felt it was like spending 20 years with him because of the challenges and demands of the filmmaking process.

He wrote, “20 years later… we finally came together and finished a film… like you say, that one year of shooting with me felt like 20 years 😂, considering all the torture I’ve put you and everyone through in the last year… (including @geneliad @aparshakti_khurana @deepakmukut @realhimesh @hunarmukut and my fulllll crew!🙏)”

Aditya also acknowledged the contribution of the film’s cast, producers and crew members, including Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Deepak Mukut, Himesh Reshammiya and Hunar Mukut.

Gunmaaster G9 to release on November 27

With Gunmaaster G9 set to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026, Aditya said that the film’s eventual performance would be decided by audiences. He expressed pride in the team’s efforts and said that the outcome would not change the memories and hard work that went into making the project.

He added, “5 DAYS FROM NOW, Gunmaaster G9 will be out there for the world to see. I know none of us can decide its fate from here on; it’s entirely in the audience’s hands.

BUT… whatever the outcome, I know we can look back at this journey with immense pride, knowing we gave it absolutely everything we had. And no outcome can ever take that away from us!

So @therealemraan cheers to 30 odd years of friendship & GUNMAASTER G9! 5 DAYS TO GO! 27th NOVEMBER 2026.”

Aditya Datt revisits Aashiq Banaya Aapne memories

Ending his note on a humorous note, Aditya also referred to the younger audience who watched Emraan Hashmi’s Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. He joked that those children, who were once sent to their rooms because of the film, are now adults and may soon be warning their own children against trying the stunts shown in Gunmaaster G9.

He wrote, “P.S. The kids who were sent into their rooms in 2005 when Aashiq Banaya Aapne released are now adults. In 2026, they’ll be telling their own kids, “Don’t try these stunts at home!” 💪”

The post offers a look at the personal bond between the filmmaker and actor, while also bringing attention to their reunion for Gunmaaster G9. For Aditya, the film marks not just another collaboration with Emraan but also a reunion that brings back memories of their long journey together.