Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has been receiving widespread attention following the success of his Dhurandhar films. However, behind his journey in the film industry is a story of years of hard work and struggle. At a recent awards event, the filmmaker spoke about his career and credited his wife, actor Yami Gautam, for bringing a positive change into his life. He described her as the lady luck who helped change his destiny.

Aditya and Yami were honoured at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 awards. During the event, Aditya spoke about the long journey that led him to recognition and shared how important his wife has been in his personal and professional life.

The filmmaker said, “I can only say that it took me 20 years to become an overnight sensation. So, it’s been quite a hell of a journey. And the graph has been quite an exciting one. I’m really, really thankful that I’m married to one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever met. My fate changed the moment she entered my life. And I feel that it’s all the lady luck which is helping me tell the Bharat story to the world.”

Yami Gautam recalls Aditya Dhar’s dedication to filmmaking

Yami also spoke about her husband’s commitment to his work and recalled the amount of time he spends on film sets. According to the actor, Aditya would sometimes work for nearly 70 hours without sleeping because he was completely focused on bringing his ideas to life.

She also pointed out that making films on such a large scale requires courage, patience and strong belief in one’s vision. Her comments highlighted the effort that goes into Aditya’s filmmaking process, especially when working on ambitious projects.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam’s relationship

Aditya and Yami got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.

Aditya Dhar’s journey before Dhurandhar

Aditya moved to Mumbai in 2006 to pursue his dream of becoming a filmmaker. He initially worked as an assistant director while also exploring opportunities in lyric writing and screenwriting.

Before making his directorial debut, he contributed as a lyricist and screenwriter to films such as Aakrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012). He also worked on the dialogues and screenplay of Kabul Express (2006).

His journey reflects years of work before he became widely recognised through the Dhurandhar films. His recent comments about Yami also offered a personal glimpse into the support he credits as an important part of that journey.