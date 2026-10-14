Adivi Sesh writes to Assam government over Kaziranga resort development, raises wildlife concerns

Actor, writer and environmentalist Adivi Sesh has written to the Assam government expressing concern over reported approval for resort development on land associated with Kaziranga National Park. He has urged the authorities to carefully examine the environmental impact and ensure that the region’s wildlife, natural habitats and local communities are protected.

Kaziranga National Park is known for its rich biodiversity and its population of the endangered greater one horned rhinoceros. The reported development has brought renewed attention to the challenge of balancing tourism and economic growth with environmental conservation.

Adivi Sesh raises concerns over Kaziranga’s ecosystem

In his letter, Adivi Sesh highlighted the possible effects of construction and commercial activities in environmentally sensitive areas. He stressed that development decisions should consider the impact on wildlife habitats, natural corridors and the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Speaking about the issue, Adivi Sesh said, “Nature does not belong to us; we are only its temporary custodians.”

He acknowledged that tourism can create jobs and support local economies but emphasised that development should be planned with a long term vision. He also questioned whether commercial construction was justified if it could cause lasting environmental damage.

Why local communities matter

Adivi Sesh also highlighted the importance of including local communities in decisions concerning the region. He pointed out that people who have lived around Kaziranga for generations have strong connections to the land, its natural resources and its traditions.

He said their concerns and experiences must be considered when decisions are made about development in their surroundings. According to the actor, conservation efforts need to take local livelihoods into account rather than leaving residents out of the discussion.

Adivi Sesh urges transparency and environmental review

The actor has urged the Assam government to review the proposed resort development, provide clarity about the land involved and arrange independent environmental assessments wherever necessary. He also called for ecological, legal and community concerns to be examined before irreversible decisions are made.

His appeal is not against development itself but for a more responsible approach that considers the long term consequences for the environment.

The issue highlights a broader question facing India: how can tourism and economic opportunities grow without putting its natural heritage at risk? As discussions continue, protecting Kaziranga’s wildlife and the communities connected to the region remains central to the debate.