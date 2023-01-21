scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Advait Chandan calls Dhvani Bhanushali a 'natural performer'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Director Advait Chandan, who helmed the ambitious remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ – the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, has directed the music video of the soulful track, ‘Preet’ sung by Dhvani Bhanushali.

The director shared that he wanted to portray Dhvani’s talent as an actor and he was pleasantly surprised by her performance and called her a ‘natural performer’.

Advait said: “She had done glamorous videos, dance videos before with Preet. I wanted to showcase her talent as an actor. She’s a very natural performer, very comfortable in her skin. I wanted to bring out those qualities in a music video. She’s so easy to work with, as an actor she’s very talented and has a very bright future.”

The song, which also features Guneet Singh Sodhi, is composed by Abhijit Vaghani and lyrics by Shloke Lal will be released on Hitz Music on January 24.

‘Preet’ is a part of Dhvani’s debut album ‘Lagan’.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Previous article
Sushmita Sen gets herself car worth whopping Rs 1.92 crore
Next article
Raven-Symone: 'You've all been saying my name wrong for years'
This May Also Interest You
News

New pics from Amy Winehouse biopic shows Blake's arrest

News

Raven-Symone: 'You've all been saying my name wrong for years'

News

Sushmita Sen gets herself car worth whopping Rs 1.92 crore

Sports

WFI writes to Ministry, rejects all allegations against their chief Brij Bhushan

Sports

Australian Open: De Minaur overcomes Bonzi, Shelton continues his dream debut

Sports

I-League: Unbeaten at home, Mohammedan Sporting host RoundGlass Punjab (preview)

News

'BB16': Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik sprinkle humour on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant's birthday

News

Richa Chadha used to organise pulp movie screenings, reveals Vasan Bala

Sports

2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108

Sports

Diana Baig ruled out of Pakistan's T20Is against Australia, Women's T20 World Cup

News

When Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last

News

Mira Rajput plays 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home

News

Anubhav Singh Bassi to make film debut with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Bencic win to set up intriguing fourth-round clash (Ld)

Technology

2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk

Sports

South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023

News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

Sports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

News

Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US