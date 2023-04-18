scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Homegrown music festival ‘I Love Live Entertainment’ has collaborated with global festival ‘Afrodesh’ to host Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema in India for his debut showcase.

The forthcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer’s 2022 debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’ and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023.

Having cemented his reputation as one of the hottest names in Afrobeats, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India will play multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.

Rema states: “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country.”

“Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!”

Talking about the India tour Anant K Srivastava, Founder, Offline Guys elaborated, “Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf.”

Speaking about how the Afrobeats movement is enjoying its fair share of spotlight Solomon Sonaiya, Founder, Afrodesh added: “India is a burgeoning market for the Afrobeats movement. The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India.”

Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ warrior whose ‘Calm Down’ remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streamsa – released two new solo singles, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Reason You’ as his first set of music of 2023.

The double-drop came on the heels of his headlining performing slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Biopic 'Sumo Didi' follows story of India's only female Sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave
Next article
Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose
This May Also Interest You
News

Guneet Monga explains how love stories have evolved on screen

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients' blood plasma may predict severity, death: Study

Technology

Opera brings its free VPN service to its browser for iOS

Sports

Stokes wants 'fast, flat wickets' for Ashes to unleash England's attack on Aussies

Technology

SoftBank sells VC arm to Singapore-based firm led by Masayoshi's younger brother

News

Indian Ocean announce new 'spiritual and contemplative' album 'Tu Hai'

Technology

Tesla gets new interior 'personalisation system' patent

Sports

IPL 2023: Yash Dhull handed debut cap as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Sports

Skeet shooter Gurjoat shoots a perfect 75 on Day-1 of National Selection Trials

Technology

Musk creates AI company called X.AI to take on Microsoft's OpenAI

News

So what if Salman Khan’s 58

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings felicitate M.S Dhoni for leading franchise in 200 matches

News

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

News

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

Health & Lifestyle

India needs sporting culture to excel: Abhinav Bindra

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya back as Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Sports

Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi's return to Barcelona

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US