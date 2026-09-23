Afsaana Banaaya Aapne: Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya bring back a nostalgic musical reunion

Nearly two decades after their music became a memorable part of Hindi cinema, Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya have come together again for ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’, the latest song from Gunmaaster G9. Directed by Aditya Datt, the romantic action entertainer brings the actor, composer and director together once again, following their first collaboration in 2005. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh.

‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has been written and composed by Himesh Reshammiya and is sung by Himesh along with Asees Kaur. The song features Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh and marks their first on screen pairing. A short portion of the track was already heard towards the end of the film’s teaser, creating curiosity among audiences who were waiting to hear the complete song.

Director Aditya Datt says, “We worked on the music for more than eight-nine months. We all sat together, we jammed, we created and we wrote. That whole process has been superb. We really wanted to enjoy the music and make something we love. Deepakji has been instrumental in bringing us together, so we have to give him that.”

Emraan Hashmi says, “There is a lot of nostalgia attached to Himesh, Aditya and me coming together again. But the idea was never to recreate the past. ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has its own emotion and its own place in Gunmaaster G9. That is what makes this reunion exciting.”

Genelia Deshmukh says, “The song plays at a crucial point in the film and it spells magic. This is the first time I am teaming up with Emraan and what better way to do it than a Emraan and Himesh number in a film.”

Himesh Reshammiya says, “The tracks of Gunmaaster G9 are completely in sync with the world of the film, but the audio value is taking the soundtrack to another level. To compose such great, audio-friendly tracks while being true to the story was a task. But God has been kind to bless me with these melodies as a singer and composer. Working with Aditya is always a pleasure, as he has a great understanding of music.”

Producer Deepak Mukut says, “Emraan and Himesh coming together again is special because their music has a history with the audience. ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ brings that familiar combination into a completely new film and to a new generation.”

Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is directed by Aditya Datt and is described as an action romance. It is slated for a Worldwide Theatrical Release on November 27, 2026.

Gunmaaster G9 is a SRE Studio LLP production and brings together Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. With ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’, the film brings a familiar musical collaboration into a new romantic action story while introducing the pairing of Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.