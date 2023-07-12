scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aishwarya Sharma was tagged as ‘teacher’ on ‘KKK13’, here’s why

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) In the premiere episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ 13, shows how contestant Aishwarya Sharma earned the title of ‘teacher’ for herself on the first day of shoot.

While performing a mind-boggling partner stunt over a water body, Aishwarya does not miss an opportunity to direct and chastise her partner Dino James to do the stunt on time accurately. She takes the charge as Dino’s mentor and begins giving him guidance in the capacity of a teacher to encourage him to achieve better.

Impressed by her constant support, all the contestants, including Dino and the host Rohit Shetty, teasingly decide to call her ‘teacher’ on the show.

Talking about her nickname, she said: “It all started when Dino and I were paired up for a stunt on the first day of the shoot, and what’s interesting is that both of us share a common trait: which is ‘impatience’. We had pressure to perform better than Ruhi and Anjum who flawlessly completed the stunt before us.”

“During that stunt above the water, I couldn’t help but constantly scold and offer advice to Dino to win more flags. Ever since that day, everyone has affectionately nicknamed me teacher on the set, poking fun at my nature. That stunt actually taught both of us how important teamwork plays,” she added.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will premiere on July 15 on Colors.

—IANS

sp/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nora Fatehi, Remo D'Souza rock the dance floor in new 'Hip Hop India' promo
Next article
‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ from Bhola Shankar out
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ from Bhola Shankar out

News

Nora Fatehi, Remo D'Souza rock the dance floor in new 'Hip Hop India' promo

News

Sudip Sharma’s Kohrra: Discovering Punjab like never before

News

Star Wars: Ahsoka new trailer released

News

Madonna's kids are planning for serious intervention after her hospital dash

Technology

5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027

Technology

New accelerator programme for fintech startups in India launched

Technology

Discord introduces new tool that informs parents about teen's activity

News

As 'Super 30' turns four, Hrithik says 'it's an experience lived'

Technology

Study shows 'Man in the Moon' craters 200 mn years old than thought

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – What Jhumka? Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Technology

OPPO India joins Atal Innovation Mission to set up 1st PPP-model Atal Tinkering Lab

Sports

Gambhir, Yuvraj to play for New Jersey Legends in US Masters T10 League

Technology

Android 14 Beta 4 includes 'auto-confirm unlock' feature, fixes & more

Sports

Ashes: 'Going to stick to my strengths rather than trying to be like Cummins and Hazlewood', says Mitchell Starc

News

Farhan Akhtar looks back at his sports drama 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' as it clocks in a decade

Technology

China launches methane-powered rocket ahead of SpaceX

Sports

Mumbai City FC confirm signing of Dutch midfielder Yoell Van Nieff

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US