Ajay Devgn talks about failures in Bollywood: Struggle, hard work is equal for everyone

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to grace the upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with director Rohit Shetty, has spoken up on the subject of failures in the Hindi film industry.

The actor said that hard work and struggle are something that the industry demands equally from everyone irrespective of their background.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar asked him, “Do you think you have seen the harshness of what the industry can be to failure?”

Ajay replied: “We have seen it, we have seen people getting ruined and I have seen people coming and struggling here and some of them I know, say we give ourselves one year, if something happens, we’ll do something, otherwise wouldn’t know what to do and go back. And there is this slight hope.”

The actor further mentioned: “Every six months, you go to an office, you want work and they say hum batate hai aapko, toh usme ek saal aur nikal jata hai, toh aise karte karte, 30-40 saal nikal jaate hai, chahe woh aap film industry ke ho ya na ho, struggle sabke liye barabar hai aur hard work toh utna karna hi padta, everybody has to do that yaar.”

Adding to it, Rohit said: “It just goes on. It never ends.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

