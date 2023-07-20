scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ajay, Kajol's son Yug makes rare appearance at airport

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug was seen making his rare appearance at the airport on Thursday. 

The 13-year-old boy was seen making his way out of the airport along with his bodyguard, while his parents were not present with him.

Yug was seen wearing an all black outfit, t-shirt, joggers and sport shoes. He was carrying a backpack with his phone in one hand.

The little boy can be seen having a fun conversation with his bodyguard, while navigating his way through the paparazzi. Yug was also seen screaming ‘Mumbai’, while caressing his hair.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in gritty courtroom drama ‘The Trial’ as Noyonika Sengupta. She next has ‘Do Patti’ and ‘Sarzameen’ in her kitty.

Ajay has ‘Maidaan’, ‘Singham Again’, and ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ in the pipeline.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ve Kamleya Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Next article
Ankit Bathla: Balancing 'Kundali Milan' shoot, entrepreneurship is challenging
This May Also Interest You
News

Ankit Bathla: Balancing 'Kundali Milan' shoot, entrepreneurship is challenging

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ve Kamleya Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Seeking 'something substantial' after 'Bholaa', Arpit Ranka to play an antihero in 'Tavvai'

Technology

Google in talks with journalists to help them write news stories via AI tool

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’

News

‘Joker’ financier Bron Studios files for bankruptcy

News

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

News

Vansh Luthra to share screen with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven in 'The Performance'

Technology

Microsoft Teams getting AI-powered makeup filters

Technology

Manage risks associated with AI to boost $5 trillion economy goals: Experts

Technology

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with prize money of Rs 2 cr

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

Technology

75% of Indian desk workers adopting AI to drive productivity: Report

Technology

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows

News

Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

News

Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer

Technology

Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s

News

Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US