Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'

By News Bureau
Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor, producer and director Akashdeep Sabir, who is known for ‘Shehzada’, ‘3 Monkeys’ and ‘Crack’, among others, is currently seen in the web series ‘Main Monica’, which has been written by Ranjeet Chitrakaar, Amber Wasi and Paromita Ganguly. He said that the series is different from the current lot of shows.

Talking about the differential factor of ‘Main Monica’, he said: “Firstly it’s different from the clutter. Secondly, the director has kept a real and simple approach. The believable characters and situations add to the thriller space. It’s very easy to go over the top with such plots but they have kept it simple and that’s very effective.”

In the series, he plays the role of the producer who gets funding from the underworld and political parties for his ambitious film for which he has signed Monica as the lead.

He said: “The circumstances make him believe that she was murdered and he blames the man who plays Monica in his film for it. We shot extensively and had fun during the shoot. And when I see the response now, it’s superb. I am getting a very positive response.”

“I did not need any prep for the role as I am a producer and director in reality also. But yes we had a few interactions with the director in regard to the way he wanted me to play the part. The pitch, the style, etc and we cracked it in a couple of sessions,” added Akashdeep, who will be soon seen in Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Night Manager’ and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Sharing his experience of shooting, he recalled how the security had stopped the lead from coming on the sets thinking she was there to see the shoot.

He said: “We were shooting the last scene where we are on stage to announce the film knowing fully well that Monica is dead, and she walks in. The media took over. During one take we all had a hearty laugh as Monica didn’t make her entry at the time she had to. We cut the shot only to realise that the security stopped her thinking someone wants to see the shooting and said, await shot chalu hai’, not knowing she was the heroine.”

–IANS

ila/aa/kvd

Akashdeep Sabir says 'Main Monica' is 'different from the clutter'
Brand will be 'all-electric' in future, says Harley-Davidson CEO
Entertainment Today

