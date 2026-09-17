Akriti Agarwal confirms split from Prithvi Shaw months after their engagement

Akriti Agarwal has confirmed that she and Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw have called off their engagement, months after the couple publicly announced their relationship. In an emotional statement shared on Instagram, Akriti said that the decision was mutual and came after they realised that their goals and circumstances for the future were different. She explained that while they continue to love and care for each other, they have accepted that their paths are no longer meant to continue together. Confirming the separation, Akriti wrote, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.”

Akriti did not share specific details about the circumstances that led to the decision. She mentioned that their responsibilities and the situation they are currently facing contributed to their decision to go their separate ways. Despite the end of their engagement, she made it clear that there is no lack of love or concern between them. She also wished both of them “the best, peace, and happiness” as they move forward separately.

Along with confirming the split, Akriti requested people to respect their privacy during what she described as a difficult period. She specifically urged people not to speculate or make assumptions about the reasons behind their separation. Her statement referred only to their different goals, responsibilities and future circumstances, without offering any further explanation.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal had announced their engagement in March 2026. At the time, the cricketer shared photographs from their engagement ceremony on social media. Their relationship later attracted attention in July after Akriti posted cryptic messages online, leading to speculation about possible problems between them. However, there was no official confirmation connecting those posts to their relationship at the time.

Akriti’s latest statement has now confirmed that the couple have mutually decided to end their engagement. She has maintained that the decision was based on their future goals and circumstances, while asking the public to avoid unnecessary speculation about their personal lives.