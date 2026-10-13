Actor and influencer Akriti Agarwal has confirmed that she and cricketer Prithvi Shaw are back together, weeks after announcing the end of their engagement in September. In a new Instagram statement, Akriti revealed that the couple had discussed their differences and decided to give their relationship another chance. She also admitted that opinions from people close to her had influenced her earlier decision to separate from Prithvi.

Akriti Agarwal reveals why she called off the engagement

Sharing a statement titled “A personal clarification”, Akriti explained that she had allowed others to influence her understanding of the relationship instead of discussing the situation directly with Prithvi.

“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me — who seemed to know our relationship better than we did — influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved,” she wrote.

Without naming anyone, she accepted responsibility for her decision and added, “I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused.”

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal decide to reunite

Confirming their reconciliation, Akriti revealed that the couple had privately discussed their problems and reached a better understanding.

“We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again,” she stated.

She further added, “Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else.”

Speaking about their future, Akriti wrote, “This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love,” before requesting privacy with the words, “Please respect our decision as we begin again”.

Prithvi has not issued a separate public statement about their reconciliation yet.

What happened between Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal?

The couple announced their engagement in March 2026. However, in September, Akriti confirmed their separation, citing different goals and circumstances concerning their future.

Earlier, in July, her social media posts about cheating had also sparked speculation about their relationship. She subsequently clarified that those posts were not about Prithvi and maintained that they were happily engaged.

Their latest development now confirms that the couple has decided to move forward together after resolving their differences.