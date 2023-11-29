scorecardresearch
Akshay, KJo, mother Dimple Kapadia attend Twinkle Khanna's book launch

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress, author and columnist Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday launched her fourth book ‘Welcome To Paradise’, and the event saw the presence of her husband Akshay Kumar, mother Dimple Kapadia, filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Kiara Advani, among others.

Twinkle looked radiant in a black and golden co-ord set with a satin brown coloured tank top.

The actress kept her hair open, opted for nude makeup and golden hoops as the accessory.

Akshay attended the event wearing a black shirt and matching pants.

KJo wore a casual grey suit set with a black T-shirt.

The filmmaker completed the look with white sneakers.

Dimple was seen wearing a breezy black outfit, and completed the look with big golden earrings.

Kiara looked gorgeous in a lilac pink co-ord set with white tank top. She kept her hair open, glossy makeup, and golden hoops earrings.

In 2015, Twinkle had released her first non-fiction book titled ‘Mrs Funnybones’.

Her second book is ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’, a collection of short stories, one of which was based on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham.

The actress also wrote ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’.

Agency News Desk
