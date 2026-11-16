Akshay Kumar Enters An Alien World In Samuk Teaser, Sci-Fi Thriller To Release On May 28, 2027

Akshay Kumar has offered the first glimpse of his upcoming science fiction thriller Samuk. The actor unveiled a 30-second teaser of the film, which hints at a mysterious world and a possible threat from an unknown life form. The short video features mist-covered forests and a dark cave located beside a waterfall. While it does not reveal much about the storyline or the characters, the visuals suggest that the film will revolve around a dangerous mission involving an alien presence.

The teaser ends with the tagline, ‘The mission is human. The enemy is not.’ The line gives an idea of the film’s central theme and raises questions about the threat the characters will face. The makers have kept the details of the story under wraps, leaving viewers with only a few visual clues about the world of Samuk.

Akshay Kumar’s Samuk teaser introduces an alien survival story

Directed by Kanishk Varma, Samuk is being described as an alien survival thriller. The film will feature Akshay Kumar alongside Rukmini Maitr, Vineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor and Swanand Kirkire.

One of the interesting aspects of the project is its creature design, which is being handled by Alec Gillis. He is known for his work on Hollywood science fiction and horror films such as Alien and Predator. His involvement suggests that the film will pay attention to the design and appearance of the creatures featured in the story.

Samuk targets May 28, 2027 theatrical release

The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A. Shah. The shooting reportedly began in London in August 2026. The makers are focusing on practical effects, which involve creating physical sets, models and creature elements instead of depending entirely on computer-generated visuals.

Samuk is planned as a pan-Indian theatrical release, with the makers scheduling its arrival in cinemas for May 28, 2027.

With its alien survival theme, mysterious visuals and international creature design team, Samuk marks Akshay Kumar’s entry into another science fiction project. However, the teaser has deliberately kept the film’s plot and the identity of its enemy a mystery.