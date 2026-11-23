Akshay Kumar recently grabbed attention with a dramatic live performance at a star-studded event in Mumbai. Known for his action roles and ability to perform difficult stunts, the actor surprised the audience with a fire and sword act during the Global Peace Honours 2026. Videos from the event have surfaced on social media, showing him performing with flames as the patriotic song Teri Mitti played in the background.

Akshay Kumar’s fire stunt at Global Peace Honours 2026

Akshay was among several Bollywood celebrities who attended and performed at the Global Peace Honours 2026, held at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on Saturday, November 21.

One of the videos doing the rounds on social media shows the actor holding a sword while dancers set his trousers on fire as part of the performance. In another clip, he can be seen raising a flaming prop above his head while performers dance around him.

THE KHILADI NEVER FAILS TO AMAZE! 🔥#AkshayKumar Performing a THRILLING STUNT WITH FIRE at the Global Peace Honours 2026! 🔥✨ https://t.co/ZkdInCbV4H — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) November 21, 2026

For the event, Akshay wore a black sleeveless outfit paired with camouflage-print trousers, a brown belt and a matching crossbody strap. He completed his look with a bright orange safa.

The performance featured real flames and was accompanied by Teri Mitti, the patriotic song from his film Kesari. The choice of song also connected the act to the theme of the ceremony, which honoured security personnel and individuals who have shown courage in the face of terrorism.

Akshay Kumar’s love for action and live stunts

Akshay has performed fire-based stunts in front of live audiences on several occasions. The actor has built a reputation for his action-packed films and his interest in performing many of his own stunts.

#AkshayKumar performing at the prestigious Global Peace Honours 2026! ✨Wair for #AmrutaFadnavis’s Turn! 😭Akki knows exactly when to take the mic away from her! 🙏😭 https://t.co/gJ5NAyx9HS — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) November 21, 2026

His latest performance once again brought attention to his action skills, although the use of real flames made the act particularly striking. Videos of the performance have since attracted attention online.

What is Global Peace Honours 2026?

The annual Global Peace Honours is organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis. The ceremony recognises individuals who have displayed courage and stood against terrorism. It also pays tribute to victims of terrorist attacks while promoting peace, humanity and unity.

Several well-known personalities attended the 2026 edition of the event. The guest list included cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, spiritual leader Sadhguru, industrialist Anant Ambani and actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey, among others.

Akshay’s fire and sword performance emerged as one of the notable moments from the evening, with videos of the act continuing to circulate on social media.