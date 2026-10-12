Akshay Kumar’s upcoming science fiction action thriller Samuk has completed its extensive shooting schedule in the United Kingdom. The film will now move to Mumbai for its final 20-day shooting leg. Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, the project combines science fiction, action and survival elements. The film has been in development for over two years and is planned for a pan India theatrical release in 2027.

Nearly 80 per cent of the film completed in the UK

The team began shooting in the UK in late August, with nearly 80 per cent of the film reportedly completed during the international schedule. The upcoming Mumbai leg will cover the remaining portions of the project before production comes to an end.

Although the makers have not revealed the complete storyline, the film is being developed on a large scale, with action sequences and science fiction elements forming an important part of the narrative. Details about the characters and the central conflict remain under wraps.

Akshay Kumar leads an ensemble cast

Alongside Akshay Kumar, Samuk features Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh. The cast brings together actors with varied screen backgrounds, though the makers have not yet disclosed detailed information about their respective roles.

The film is directed by Kanishk Varma, while Vipul Amrutlal Shah is producing it under Sunshine Pictures. Aashin A. Shah is co producing the project.

Alien creature designed by Hollywood expert

One of the notable aspects of Samuk is the involvement of Alec Gillis, an Academy Award nominated creature effects designer known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises. Gillis is creating the central alien creature for the film.

The production is combining creature effects with large action sequences to bring its science fiction setting to the screen. The use of a specialist with experience in major Hollywood creature films also sets the project apart from a conventional action thriller.

Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah reunite after 13 years

Samuk marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 13 years. With the UK schedule completed and the final Mumbai leg approaching, the film is moving closer to the end of production. The makers are targeting a pan India theatrical release in 2027, while further details about the plot and release date are yet to be announced.