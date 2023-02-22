scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar has broken a Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Selfiee’.

The superstar is the title holder with 184 selfies.

Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22 January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Akshay said: I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere.”

“This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career.”

‘Selfiee’ is all set to release on February 24.

–IANS

dc/kvd

