scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially announced his involvement in the upcoming third season of the court drama series ‘Illegal’.

Akshay is set to reprise his role as a lawyer. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Expressing his excitement about reprising the character, Akshay stated, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey with ‘Illegal’.”

“The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented cast and crew in bringing the next chapter of this thrilling series to life,” he added.

The third season of ‘Illegal’ is set to be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai.

The series Illegal also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra will return for another season.

The show is directed by Sahir Raza and will stream on Voot Select.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

News

Ileana D'Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares pics from date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of 'KKK 13'

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam hails 'insanely talented' Alcaraz from Wimbledon's Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Calleri fires Sao Paulo to win over Santos

Sports

Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve

Sports

Ingebrigtsen improves 1,500m European record in Poland

Technology

Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk

Sports

Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller to claim maiden Wimbledon title (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US