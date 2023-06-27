Akshay Oberoi gains 10kgs of muscle for his role in ‘Fighter’

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Fighter’, in which he will be seen along with stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has undergone physical transformation.

The actor has gained 10 kgs of muscle for his role of an air force pilot in the film. Instead of going the conventional way of training with a trainer, the actor took this opportunity to undergo this look transformation by training himself.

The results the actor has achieved are quite impressive within three months of prepping for the role. Talking about the same, Akshay said, “I have been working out extensively before and during the filming of the movie.

The idea was to build up muscles with intense training for which I personally trained myself. The role required me to have a broader body frame to look right for the role of an Air Force pilot”.

The actor revealed that in order to gain muscle, he did strength training with intervals of cardio. “I’m playing the role of an air force officer and his physical appearance has to compliment the character and hence I took it upon myself to undergo this transformation as it was a necessity. I went through rigorous training for months ahead”, he added.

‘Fighter’ is directed by superstar director Siddharth Anand, who delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood – ‘Pathaan’ earlier this year.

Apart from this, Akshay will soon be starting working on a new season of ‘Broken News’, ‘Laal Rang 2’ and is anticipating the release of his film ‘Varchasva’.

