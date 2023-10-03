scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Oberoi reveals details of his role in Hrithik, Deepika-starrer 'Fighter'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has shared details about his role in ‘Fighter’. He will be seen in the combat team lead by stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the film.

Hrithik and Deepika essay the roles of courageous Air Force Fighters, while Anil Kapoor assumes the mantle of a seasoned senior air force officer in the film.

Akshay said: “I am thrilled to be joining forces with the incredible talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’. Playing a part in their combat team within the Air Force is an honour, and I’m excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller.”

“My character hold pivotal role in the grand tapestry of ‘Fighter’, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we’ve embarked upon.”

A source earlier had disclosed that Akshay will be a pivotal member of Hrithik and Deepika’s formidable combat team within the Air Force. His character is poised to wield substantial influence in the broader narrative of ‘Fighter’.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by him and Mamta Anand under their esteemed banner Marflix Pictures, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, ‘Fighter’ is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

–IANS

dc/svn

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale to meet in men's final; Jyothi beats Aditi to reach compound women's individual final
Next article
Salma Hayek rushed to help Linda Evangelista when she felt 'half dead' amid cancer battle
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US